The State of Things

‘This Is Uncomfortable’ Embraces The Awkward Conversations Around Money

Promotional material for the podcast of Reema Khrais standing in front of a receipt reading 'This is Uncomfortable.'
Courtesy of Marketplace
Reema Khrais hosts the new Marketplace podcast 'This Is Uncomfortable' on money and relationsips.

Do you follow up with friends about money they owe you, or do you let it slide? Would you pay your romantic partner to do the dishes? How about asking your coworker how much they make? The subject of money is ever-present yet it’s often one of the toughest conversations to broach with friends, family and colleagues.
 

A new podcast from Marketplace aptly called “This Is Uncomfortable” explores the many unexpected ways cash and income affects those relationships and even our identities. Guest host Anita Rao talks with “This Is Uncomfortable” host and former WUNC Fletcher Education Fellow Reema Khrais about the new program and her own relationship with friends and finances.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsReema Khrais'This Is Uncomfortable'Personal FinanceMarketplace
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
