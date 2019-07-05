Becoming Transparent: Heather McEntire’s ‘Lionheart’

Heather McEntire is best known as the lead singer and songwriter for the group Mount Moriah. After 10 years with the band, with three albums under their belt, the group took a hiatus, and McEntire tried her hand at a solo album.

In “Lionheart,” McEntire seeks to be transparent and vulnerable. Her sound hearkens back to her childhood days playing the Beach Boys, Randy Travis, and Bruce Springsteen on a boombox. The harmonies and arrangements of the Beach Boys not only made her happy, but they planted seeds for what would come.

She joins host Frank Stasio to play songs from “Lionheart” and share the stories that inspired them. H.C McEntire will perform at Motorco Music Hall in Durham Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

Note: This program originally aired September 7, 2018.