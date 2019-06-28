Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

SCOTUS, Tillis, And The Battle For POTUS

1 of 4
SCOTUS handed down two decisions Thursday concerning gerrymandering and the upcoming census.
2 of 4
File photo of North Carolina's gerrymandered congressional district map.
North Carolina General Assembly
3 of 4
President Trump recently endorsed the reelection campaign ofNorth Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.
J. Scott Applewhite
4 of 4
The U.S. House approved a $4.6 billion dollar aid bill last night to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the border.
Susan Harbage Page

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that political gerrymandering is beyond the reach of federal courts. Is this good news for Democrats or Republicans? Political Junkie Ken Rudin weighs in on what the gerrymandering decision means for North Carolina in particular.

Plus, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is up for reelection and just received an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Rudin shares insight on the difficult position Tillis is in with conservative Republicans.

Meanwhile in Miami, the Democrats battled it out for the hearts, minds and votes of the American people. Rudin shares his views on having debates this early in election season.

Plus, the crisis at the border was taken to a new level after reports of children going without food and basic necessities like soap and toothpaste. Last night the House approved the Senate’s $4.6 billion aid bill, but progressive Democrats assert that Speaker Nancy Pelosi should have negotiated harder.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins Frank Stasio to talk about the biggest political stories of the week.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Political JunkieKen RudinSCOTUSGerrymanderingDebateBorderPolitical Junkie
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories