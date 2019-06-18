Bringing The World Home To You

‘Grocery Story’ Makes A Case For The Co-op

9762_image.jpg
Courtesy of Jon Steinman
/
Jon Steinman is an advocate for the co-op as an important tool in reforming the food world.

The food system is broken and grocery stores are a big part of the problem, according to author Jon Steinman. Steinman spent years researching the money and health and environmental impact of our grocery system, which is dominated by large food conglomerates.

grocery_story_cover_with_endorsement_shadow_small.png
Credit Courtesy of Jon Steinman
/
Courtesy of Jon Steinman
In his new book, Jon Steinman argues that food co-ops help ensure fair pay for farmers and provide consumers access to healthier foods.

In his book “Grocery Story: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giants" (New Society Publishers/2019), he presents the food co-op as an often overlooked but important tool for making big changes in the food world. Steinman proposes that ensuring fair pay for farmers and strengthening access to healthy food, makes the food co-op the most sustainable answer.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Steinman ahead of his talk at the French Broad Food Co-Op in Asheville Tuesday, June 18.

