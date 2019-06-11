Barefoot Modern Is A Young Band Taking The Indie Scene By Storm

Barefoot Modern recently walked away with the Best Alternative Indie Award for their musical submission at the Richmond International Film Festival. They beat out more than 2,000 bands to earn that spot and have since set their sights on garnering even more national attention with their roster of original tracks.

The college-aged band members hail from the Triad area, but recently moved westward to Boone to explore a new music scene.

Barefoot Modern is Robert Beverly on keyboard, guitar and vocals; Caleb LeJeune on drums and vocals; Hunter Evans on bass; Joe Karmazyn on lead guitar and vocals; and Tegan Dean on lead vocals. Beverly, LeJeune, Evans, and Dean join host Frank Stasio for a live performance at the UpStage Cabaret in downtown Greensboro.

The group performs Thursday, June 13 at Oak Ridge Town Park Amphitheater in Oak Ridge, North Carolina at 6:30 p.m.

