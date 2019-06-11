Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Barefoot Modern Is A Young Band Taking The Indie Scene By Storm

Barefoot Modern recently won the Best Alternative Indie Award at the Richmond International Film Festival.
Barefoot Modern
/
Barefoot Modern are emerging stars in North Carolina's indie scene.

Barefoot Modern recently walked away with the Best Alternative Indie Award for their musical submission at the Richmond International Film Festival. They beat out more than 2,000 bands to earn that spot and have since set their sights on garnering even more national attention with their roster of original tracks.

The college-aged band members hail from the Triad area, but recently moved westward to Boone to explore a new music scene.

Barefoot Modern is Robert Beverly on keyboard, guitar and vocals; Caleb LeJeune on drums and vocals; Hunter Evans on bass; Joe Karmazyn on lead guitar and vocals; and Tegan Dean on lead vocals. Beverly, LeJeune, Evans, and Dean join host Frank Stasio for a live performance at the UpStage Cabaret in downtown Greensboro.

The group performs Thursday, June 13 at Oak Ridge Town Park Amphitheater in Oak Ridge, North Carolina at 6:30 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsIndieBandBarefoot ModernTriadSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio