Barefoot Modern recently walked away with the Best Alternative Indie Award for their musical submission at the Richmond International Film Festival. They…
Above Our Heads, the first album by Chapel Hill band Morning Brigade, took an in-depth look at love and relationships. Their second album offers an even…
They will be playing tonight at 9 p.m. at Cat's Cradle for their record release party.Stuart McLamb, Jordan McLamb, Thomas Simpson, Eddie Sanchez, Andy…
When Birds and Arrows first started making music, they were writing a lot of love songs. But after 10 years of living in Chapel Hill, their music has…
The indie folk duo Channing and Quinn got its start in an incubator for budding musicians: the theater. The two met in Blowing Rock and began writing…
