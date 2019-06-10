Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

What’s Your Favorite Film About Nature And The Environment?

Twentieth Century Fox

From Erin Brokovich's fight for environmental justice to the lush natural world in James Cameron’s “Avatar,” nature and the environment often play a starring role in film.

For the next edition of “Movies On The Radio,” we want to know which film about nature stuck with you the most? Is it Reese Witherspoon’s tough journey in “Wild” or maybe the classic animated film “FernGully: The Last Rainforest?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn2-GSqPyl0

Film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes will join host Frank Stasio to talk about listener’s favorites. Gordon is a film professor at North Carolina State University. Boyes is the film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art and the curator of the MovieDiva series at the Carolina Theater.

Send your pick to sot@wunc.org or tweet at us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the show. 

 
 

