Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Mueller Speaks, The Impeachment Question, And Citizenship On The Census

AP_19144544875983.jpg
Matt Slocum
/
AP Photo

Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave his first public statement Wednesday since the release of his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His main message: Read the report. Beyond that, he highlighted that charging a sitting president with a crime “was not an option.”


Mueller’s statement kicks the pressure back to Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to respond to the Mueller report. For now, Pelosi says that "nothing is off the table" as Democrats investigating President Donald Trump and increasingly call for impeachment.

And a feud ramps up between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now a 2020 presidential candidate. While on a trip to Japan, the president called Biden a "low IQ individual.”

Plus new information points to Thomas B. Hofeller, a recently deceased leading Republican strategist, as a key player in encouraging the Trump administration to ask a citizenship question on the 2020 census. According to reporting from the New York Times, Hoefeller authored a 2015 study demonstrating that adding a citizenship question to the census would help Republicans gerrymander districts in their favor.
Host Frank Stasio speaks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest news from Washington. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsPolitical JunkieKen RudinDonald TrumpThomas B. HofellerGerrymandering2020 CensusRobert MuellerThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories