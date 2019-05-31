The Political Junkie: Mueller Speaks, The Impeachment Question, And Citizenship On The Census

Special Counsel Robert Mueller gave his first public statement Wednesday since the release of his report into Russian interference in the 2016 election. His main message: Read the report. Beyond that, he highlighted that charging a sitting president with a crime “was not an option.”



Mueller’s statement kicks the pressure back to Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to respond to the Mueller report. For now, Pelosi says that "nothing is off the table" as Democrats investigating President Donald Trump and increasingly call for impeachment.

And a feud ramps up between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is now a 2020 presidential candidate. While on a trip to Japan, the president called Biden a "low IQ individual.”

Plus new information points to Thomas B. Hofeller, a recently deceased leading Republican strategist, as a key player in encouraging the Trump administration to ask a citizenship question on the 2020 census. According to reporting from the New York Times, Hoefeller authored a 2015 study demonstrating that adding a citizenship question to the census would help Republicans gerrymander districts in their favor.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest news from Washington.



