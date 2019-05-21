Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Seeking Justice For Cherokee County Children Unlawfully Removed From Families

Image of Cherokee County Courthouse
J. Stephen Conn
/
Flickr, Creative Commons

For years, the Cherokee County Department of Social Services illegally removed dozens, and potentially even hundreds, of children from their homes. Instead of seeking an official court order from a judge, DSS workers instead instructed numerous families to sign custody and visitation agreements (CVAs) to authorize removal of their children.

In some cases workers threatened to send kids into foster care if the agreements were not signed. A district court judge ruled this practice unconstitutional last year, and now a federal lawsuit is now underway to seek justice for the affected families.

Lawyers are seeking class-action status and claim far more people were involved than has been documented so far. The state Department of Justice is also considering criminal charges against county officials who supervised and implemented the practice.

Carolina Public Press lead investigative reporter Kate Martin spoke with two affected parents and reported on the latest developments in the story, including the culmination of an SBI investigation into the events. She shares her reporting with host Frank Stasio.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKate MartinCarolina Public PressCherokee CountyCustodyNorth Carolina Department of Justice
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio