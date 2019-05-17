Bringing The World Home To You

The Political Junkie: New Wave Of Abortion Laws, Tillis And Burr Divide

4588634635_12faaecc4c_z.jpg
Bill Herndon
/
Flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/wrherndon/4588634635

Earlier this week Alabama’s governor signed into law an effective ban on abortion in the state. Other states, like Missouri, Louisiana and Ohio are also moving in a similar direction.

The debate around abortion rights has once again become a principal dividing line between conservative and liberal politicians. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about how the issue will play into the 2020 elections.

And the Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump Jr. has turned some Republicans against North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who leads that committee. It has also illuminated the difference between Sens. Burr and Tillis in their perceived loyalty toward the president.

Plus the sponsor of North Carolina’s ‘Bathroom Bill’ won the GOP primary in the 9th Congressional District. Rudin shares his analysis of that race. 

 

