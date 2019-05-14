A Little Bit Of 'Genius' In The Songwriting of Sam Frazier

Sam Frazier is a Greensboro-based singer, songwriter and musician with two solo CDs under his belt in addition to collaborations with some of the area’s top talent. The lyrics in his original songs move between silly and soulful, as his poetic storytelling speaks to our all-too-human nature.

Sam Frazier performs live at the Triad Stage’s Upstage Cabaret in Greensboro. He’ll perform on May 25 at 8 p.m. at North 87 South in Graham. And he plays along with the Side Effects on June 8 at Earl’s in Winston-Salem and on June 22 at Doodad Farm in Greensboro.



