The State of Things

A Little Bit Of 'Genius' In The Songwriting of Sam Frazier

Jennifer Brookland
Sam Frazier is a Greensboro-based singer, songwriter and musician with two solo CDs under his belt in addition to collaborations with some of the area’s top talent. The lyrics in his original songs move between silly and soulful, as his poetic storytelling speaks to our all-too-human nature. 

Sam Frazier performs live at the Triad Stage’s Upstage Cabaret in Greensboro. He’ll perform on May 25 at 8 p.m. at North 87 South in Graham. And he plays along with the Side Effects on June 8 at Earl’s in Winston-Salem and on June 22 at Doodad Farm in Greensboro. 

 

Sam Frazier Greensboro Songwriter
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
