The State of Things

Singer Goes Solo After 75 Years Performing With Her Family

Ms. Connie B was a dream come true for her father. He was a gospel singer who loved to harmonize. Unable to rely on local performers, he prayed to father children who could sing so that he could have his own singing group.

His prayers were answered several times over as one-by-one his children were born, and around the age of 4 or 5 they were added to the family group. Connie was the last of the Badgett children to join, and their group never had a name. They were a family who regularly sang at churches and events, but after the loss of their father, the sisters knew they had to carry on his dream and legacy. The Badgett Sisters recorded two albums together and won the North Carolina Folk Heritage Award in 1990. After 75 years singing with the family, Ms. Connie B has recorded her first solo album. She joins host Frank Stadio in studio to share her story and perform live from “The Path That Leads Home,” a collection of spirituals sung acapella. Ms. Connie B is performing at the Southern Roots Festival next Saturday, May 18th in Prospect HIll and at Festival For The Eno in July.

