NC Politics Roundup: What Legislation Has Legs

Thursday marked the crossover deadline in the North Carolina General Assembly: a moment at which bills must receive approval from either chamber or likely remain dormant until the next cycle.



Notable bills that passed in the Senate include a proposal to increase the number of people eligible for private school vouchers and “The Second Chance Act,” which makes it easier for certain people to clear their criminal record. A bill that would have changed state law around sexual consent notably failed. Senate Bill 563 would have made it illegal to continue to have sex with someone who told the other person to stop. The House passed a bill to penalize distracted driving and make it illegal to hold your cellphone in your hand.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Politics Reporter Rusty Jacobs about the latest from the state legislature. They also discuss an ethics complaint filed against Senate Minority Leader Dan Blue (D-Raleigh) and the morning's news about the move to oust State Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach.

