Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Carolina Basketball Under Scrutiny, Allegations Against Zion Williamson, What The Senate Is Doing

Lady TarHeels advance to sweet sixteen over Michigan St. 2014
University of North Carolina Athletics
/

Hall of Fame University of North Carolina Women’s College Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell and her staff have been placed on paid leave as UNC-CH sorts through complaints by parents. The Washington Post reports the suspension emerged after a meeting between administrators and parents of current players who alleged Hatchell pushed injured team members to play through the pain, that players were not given proper medical care, and that she made racially insensitive comments to the team.

Reporter Andrew Carter of The News & Observer spoke with a former player, plus parents of former players and a parent of a current player. He talks to Frank Stasio about Hatchell’s three decades at the school and whether they may soon come to an end. Meanwhile Duke University officials say they are looking into claims that Zion Williamson’s mother may have received money from Nike as a bribe to convince him to attend Duke. Will this result in an official NCAA investigation into Duke’s program? Plus, some North Carolina lawmakers moves to protect the rights of college athletes. Senate Bill 335 stops short of paying athletes, but offers better health and safety procedures, legal counsel, academic support, and would make it illegal for a university to earn revenue from a players name and likeness without their permission. Does this bill stand a chance? Carter has updates on the latest behind the politics of basketball in North Carolina.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBasketballCollege BasketballNCAASylvia HatchellDuke BasketballDuke Blue DevilsUNC Basketball
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories