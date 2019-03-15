The Political Junkie On The Veto, Beto, The Budget, And Democratic Divide

The Senate voted on a resolution to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration. Twelve Republican senators sided with Democrats, but North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis was not one of them, although he previously stated he would vote against the emergency declaration.

Before the vote, Trump tweeted that he would veto the resolution if it passed. Political Junkie Ken Rudin weighs in on that plus the latest in the 2020 presidential campaign. This week Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke threw his hat in the ring. O’Rourke gained a wide swath of fans during his run for Senate, and Rudin says the worst thing O’Rourke has going for him is that he is a white man. Meanwhile, did former Vice President Joe Biden unofficially announce his candidacy while speaking to International Association of Fire Fighters this week? Rudin believes Biden does not have the power to draw in young, new Democrats. The divide between the old and new guard in the Democratic party was especially evident this week during the feud over anti-semitism and impeachment. Plus, the Trump budget cuts Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Where is all that money going? The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio to debate all the big stories of the week.