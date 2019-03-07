After Nationwide Media Layoffs, What Is The News Landscape In NC?

This winter, waves of journalists across the country lost their jobs as major media organizations made significant cut backs. Among them, media giant Gannett cut an estimated 400 people, and The McClatchy Company offered voluntary buyouts to about 450 people. The mass layoffs follow years of staff cuts at newspapers and media outlets across the country.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with North Carolina news media leaders about the news landscape and impact of newsroom layoffs around the state. Stasio is joined by Angie Newsome, executive director and editor of Carolina Public Press; Scott McLeod publisher and editor of Smoky Mountain News and Katie Wadington, news director of the Asheville Citizen-Times.

He also speaks with Penelope Muse Abernathy, the Knight Chair in journalism and digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and author of the 2018 report “The Expanding News Desert.”