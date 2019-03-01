What’s Next For NC’s 9th Congressional District?

Prosecutors have indicted Leslie McCrae Dowless, the political operative accused of harvesting absentee ballots in favor of Republican candidate Mark Harris in the 2018 midterm election. Dowless was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice and illegal ballot possession related to both the 2016 and 2018 elections.

Last week the North Carolina State Board of Elections unanimously called for a new election in North Carolina’s 9th District, after four days of hearings. Will the Democrats gain another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives? Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made comments on the Senate floor this week about the alleged fraud in the 9th District election, conflating it with voter fraud.

Host Frank Stasio talks to political scientist Michael Bitzer about what is next for the state’s 9th District and what this alleged election fraud means for the Republican argument for voter ID laws. Bitzer is a professor of politics and history at Catawba College.

