The State of Things

Singer-Songwriter Casey Noel Adds Her Own Flair To Americana

Casey Noel's musical talent goes beyond genres.
Courtesy of Casey Noel
Casey Noel's musical talent goes beyond genres.
Courtesy of Casey Noel

Casey Noel is hesitant to categorize her music into a particular genre. She draws influence from a large swath of artists ranging from the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival to Adele. Noel plays guitar, sings and started writing her own music three years ago. She will soon be recording songs for a debut record. 

In the meantime, Noel studies event planning and community recreation at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She also hosts a singer/songwriter event called “Spotlight Sessions” every other month at The Crown at the Carolina Theater.

Casey Noel joins host Frank Stasio live from the Triad Stage’s UpStage Cabaret in downtown Greensboro. She is accompanied by Kevin Dollar on the guitar. Noel performs on Saturday, March 2 at Campus Gas in Winston-Salem. 

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
