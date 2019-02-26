Singer-Songwriter Casey Noel Adds Her Own Flair To Americana

Casey Noel is hesitant to categorize her music into a particular genre. She draws influence from a large swath of artists ranging from the rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival to Adele. Noel plays guitar, sings and started writing her own music three years ago. She will soon be recording songs for a debut record.

In the meantime, Noel studies event planning and community recreation at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She also hosts a singer/songwriter event called “Spotlight Sessions” every other month at The Crown at the Carolina Theater.

Casey Noel joins host Frank Stasio live from the Triad Stage’s UpStage Cabaret in downtown Greensboro. She is accompanied by Kevin Dollar on the guitar. Noel performs on Saturday, March 2 at Campus Gas in Winston-Salem.