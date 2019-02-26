Bennett’s Back-And-Forth Drama

The Bennett College accreditation fight goes on. The historically black liberal arts college for women lost its accreditation on Friday, Feb. 22, then almost immediately had it temporarily reinstated by a court order.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges argued that despite students and administrators’ success in raising $9.5 million for the school, they had “failed to show that the institution possesses resources demonstrating a stable financial base.”

Bennett is now suing the commision and appealing to another accreditation group. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC’s Greensboro reporter Naomi Prioleau about the swiftly unfolding saga and Bennett’s prospects.