Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Exploring Pop Art From Across The Americas

1 of 3
Felipe Ehrenberg, Caja no. 25495 (Box no. 25495), 1968 up now in the 'Pop América, 1965-1975' exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University."
Courtesy of the Nasher Museum of Art
2 of 3
Antonio Berni, Mediodía (Noontime), 1976 up now in the 'Pop América, 1965-1975' exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.";
Courtesy of the Nasher Museum of Art
3 of 3
Raúl Martínez, El vaquero (Cowboy), c. 1969 up now in the 'Pop América, 1965-1975' exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University.";s
Courtesy of the Nasher Museum of Art

Many people associate pop art with American artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, but there were many contributions to the movement from outside the borders of the United States, notably from Latin American artists. A new exhibit at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University called “Pop América, 1965-1975” shares the work of artists from the Americas, from Tierra del Fuego up to Anchorage. 

Curator Esther Gabara says putting these artists in conversation provides a deeper understanding of the artistic moment that was the pop art movement. Gabara is the E. Blake Byrne Associate Professor of Romance Studies and Art, Art History, and Visual Studies at Duke University.

She talks to host Frank Stasio about the pop art works of Latinx and Latin American artists and the similarities between conversations happening during the pop art movement and those that are happening today. “Pop América, 1965-1975” is on view at the Nasher in Durham from Thursday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, July 21.

Tags

The State of ThingsNasher Museum of ArtLatinxLatinx CommunityArtThe State of ThingsEsther Gabara
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio