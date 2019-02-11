Remembering North Carolina Congressman Walter Jones

U.S. Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina died this Sunday at age 76. He was the second in his family to serve in Congress and was known for voting across party lines and for crossing those lines himself. He served as a Democrat in the North Carolina General Assembly for five terms before switching to the Republican party ahead of his first run for the U.S. House.

Rep. Jones was elected to 13 terms in the U.S. House. WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii speaks with host Frank Stasio about Jones’ political legacy, including his long-lasting regret of voting to authorize the Iraq War and his dedication to U.S. military members who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.