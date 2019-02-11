Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Remembering North Carolina Congressman Walter Jones

Official portrait of U.S. Representative Walter Jones
U.S. Congress
/

U.S. Rep. Walter Jones of North Carolina died this Sunday at age 76. He was the second in his family to serve in Congress and was known for voting across party lines and for crossing those lines himself. He served as a Democrat in the North Carolina General Assembly for five terms before switching to the Republican party ahead of his first run for the U.S. House. 

Rep. Jones was elected to 13 terms in the U.S. House. WUNC's Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii speaks with host Frank Stasio about Jones’ political legacy, including his long-lasting regret of voting to authorize the Iraq War and his dedication to U.S. military members who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

Tags

The State of ThingsNorth Carolina Congressman Walter JonesWalter JonesU.S. HouseThe State of ThingsNCGA
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories