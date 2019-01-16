The Latinx Electorate Is Mobilizing

Eleven percent of all voters on Election Day in 2018 were Latinx, based on exit poll estimates. According to internal analytics from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Latinx early voting participation was up 174 percent compared to the 2014 midterms.

Who makes up the Latinx electorate? How are they responding to President Donald Trump’s demands to build a border wall? And will this increased engagement last into 2020?

Host Frank Stasio talks to Betina Cutaia Wilkinson about Latinx voters and how their reaction to anti-immigrant rhetoric from Trump and other national leaders may affect election results. Wilkinson is an associate professor of politics and international affairs at Wake Forest University. She also shares her research on the Latinx population’s thoughts towards the criminal justice system.