SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Latinx Electorate Is Mobilizing

Photo: 'Vote Here' sign in English and Spanish
Erik Hersman
/
Flickr
'Vote Here' sign in English and Spanish

Eleven percent of all voters on Election Day in 2018 were Latinx, based on exit poll estimates. According to internal analytics from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Latinx early voting participation was up 174 percent compared to the 2014 midterms. 

Who makes up the Latinx electorate? How are they responding to President Donald Trump’s demands to build a border wall? And will this increased engagement last into 2020?

Host Frank Stasio talks to Betina Cutaia Wilkinson about Latinx voters and how their reaction to anti-immigrant rhetoric from Trump and other national leaders may affect election results. Wilkinson is an associate professor of politics and international affairs at Wake Forest University. She also shares her research on the Latinx population’s thoughts towards the criminal justice system.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
