Eleven percent of all voters on Election Day in 2018 were Latinx, based on exit poll estimates. According to internal analytics from the Democratic…
Nearly half of all adults in North Carolina were born outside the state, according to an analysis by the Carolina Population Center.Work, education and…
North Carolina's population – predictably – increased in 2017. This marks the 65th consecutive year of growth and puts North Carolina at nearly four…
Wake County's population grew by 68 people per day last year.That's according to the latest U.S. Census figures.Taken as a whole, North Carolina showed…
Residential builders are scrambling to keep up with demand for downtown housing in cities across North Carolina.New apartment building projects are on…
North Carolina has moved up in the rankings of the largest states in the U.S.The U.S. Census Bureau released its newest population estimates Tuesday. They…
During lunchtime, school counselor Kim Hall takes a break from her desk and roams the hallways of Providence Grove High School.On her five-minute walk,…
North Carolina's Department of Transportation is considering taxing drivers by the mile to help pay for road construction and upgrades. As cars become…
North Carolina's dozen metropolitan areas are growing faster than the country as a whole. That's according to US Census Bureau's county and metro area…