NC Legislative Roundup: New Lawmakers Sworn In, 9th District In Limbo

A fresh batch of state lawmakers were sworn in last week bringing with them sweeping changes to some North Carolina districts. Both Wake and Mecklenburg County now have no Republican representatives in the House and only two Republican senators between them. Nearly 40 new representatives will officially start work for the long session in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the 9th Congressional District remains in electoral limbo as an alleged election fraud scandal unfolds. And journalists are feeling the crunch at the legislature, where they are being pushed out of their centrally-located press room to the far reaches of the basement.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about those stories and more from the North Carolina General Assembly.