The State of Things

NC Legislative Roundup: New Lawmakers Sworn In, 9th District In Limbo

Jeff Tiberii
WUNC
North Carolina swears in new lawmakers amidst 9th District turmoil.

A fresh batch of state lawmakers were sworn in last week bringing with them sweeping changes to some North Carolina districts. Both Wake and Mecklenburg County now have no Republican representatives in the House and only two Republican senators between them. Nearly 40 new representatives will officially start work for the long session in two weeks. 

Meanwhile, the 9th Congressional District remains in electoral limbo as an alleged election fraud scandal unfolds. And journalists are feeling the crunch at the legislature, where they are being pushed out of their centrally-located press room to the far reaches of the basement.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about those stories and more from the North Carolina General Assembly.

NCGA, Jeff Tiberii, 9th District, Midterm Elections
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
