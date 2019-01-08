Wilmington Votes On Chemours Penalty And FEMA Relief During The Shutdown

This week the Wilmington City Council is expected to vote on a consent order between the North Carolina State Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Chemours that would require Chemours to pay $13 million in fines and fees and provide drinking water to the area surrounding its Fayetteville plant.

County commissioners and the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) have already expressed opposition to the agreement. The utility company’s concerns include the lack of protection for residents who live downstream in Bladen County and the fact that Chemours does not have to admit fault or liability.

WHQR reporter Vince Winkel joins host Frank Stasio with the latest. Plus, the deadline to apply for relief from Hurricane Florence passed just before Christmas, and FEMA has now closed its support center in Wilmington. What is next for those still suffering in the region? Winkel provides an update.

