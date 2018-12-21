The DB’s Reimagined As Peter Holsapple Combo:

Peter Holsapple met his future band mate Will Rigby when he was just eight years old. They were in the drum section of their elementary school band, and little did they know they were beginning a musical journey of a lifetime. The two formed “Little Diesel,” the first punk band in North Carolina, along with childhood friend Chris Stamey.

They recorded their first record in Stamey’s bedroom in the early ‘70s. The three men later formed the new-wave pop band “the dB’s.” After the group dissolved, Holsapple became the fifth member of R.E.M and went on the road with Hootie and the Blowfish. He even tried his hand at a “day job” working behind the scenes at The Durham Performing Art Center. The sudden loss of a dear friend brought him back to his first love - making music. Earlier this year Holsapple released his first solo album in 21 years. He joins host Frank Stasio to play music from his new project “Game Day” and talk about life after the dB’s. Peter Holsapple Combo perform at The Station in Carrboro on Saturday, Dec. 22. Doors open at 8 p.m.