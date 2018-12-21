Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The DB’s Reimagined As Peter Holsapple Combo:

black and white photo of Peter Holsapple

Peter Holsapple met his future band mate Will Rigby when he was just eight years old. They were in the drum section of their elementary school band, and little did they know they were beginning a musical journey of a lifetime. The two formed “Little Diesel,” the first punk band in North Carolina, along with childhood friend Chris Stamey.

They recorded their first record in Stamey’s bedroom in the early ‘70s. The three men later formed the new-wave pop band “the dB’s.” After the group dissolved, Holsapple became the fifth member of R.E.M and went on the road with Hootie and the Blowfish. He even tried his hand at a “day job” working behind the scenes at The Durham Performing Art Center. The sudden loss of a dear friend brought him back to his first love - making music. Earlier this year Holsapple released his first solo album in 21 years. He joins host Frank Stasio to play music from his new project “Game Day” and talk about life after the dB’s. Peter Holsapple Combo perform at The Station in Carrboro on Saturday, Dec. 22. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsLocal MusicPunk RockPop MusicChris StameyWill RigbySOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories