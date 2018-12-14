Before Coach K There Was Morgan Wootten

Morgan Wootten is one of the most successful coaches in high school basketball history. Those from the Washington metro area may remember him for the legendary success of his DeMatha Catholic High School basketball team. During his close to 50 year tenure, DeMatha won more than 1,200 games and never lost more than two in a row. One of the most historic moments of his career was the team’s unexpected win up against a powerhouse team led by a player we now know as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The life of Coach Wootten is documented in a new film “The Godfather of Basketball,” which was directed and produced by Bill Hayes, founder and president of Figure 8 Films and founder of Thunder Mountain Media. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the birth of this documentary and the life of a man who honored family, God and basketball.