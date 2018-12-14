Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Before Coach K There Was Morgan Wootten

Coach Morgan Wootten, with the highest winning percentage of any coach in the history of the sport, doing what he does best.
Courtesy of Bill Hayes
/
Coach Morgan Wootten, with the highest winning percentage of any coach in the history of the sport, doing what he does best.

Morgan Wootten is one of the most successful coaches in high school basketball history. Those from the Washington metro area may remember him for the legendary success of his DeMatha Catholic High School basketball team. During his close to 50 year tenure, DeMatha won more than 1,200 games and never lost more than two in a row. One of the most historic moments of his career was the team’s unexpected win up against a powerhouse team led by a player we now know as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

The life of Coach Wootten is documented in a new film “The Godfather of Basketball,” which was directed and produced by Bill Hayes, founder and president of Figure 8 Films and founder of Thunder Mountain Media. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the birth of this documentary and the life of a man who honored family, God and basketball. 

Basketball HistoryBasketballMorgan WoottenCoach K
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
