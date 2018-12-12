Intelligently Ratchet: A Look Back At 2018

After noticing that most of the black voices featured in the news come from the educated and affluent, Kevin “Kaze” Thomas and Karim “Bishop Omega” Jarrett made it their mission to represent the perspectives of everyday black people. They do this through their weekly web series “Intelligently Ratchet,” which streams live on Facebook every Wednesday at 9 p.m.

They join host Frank Stasio to look back at some of the biggest stories they covered this year, including when a black security guard was shot dead by police after apprehending a shooting suspect; the many instances in which black people were confronted for performing everyday tasks; and the toppling of the confederate Silent Sam statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They also share the meaning of their word of the year: “drip.” Jarrett will also be performing in the True School Carolina Comedy Tour which will be at the Parmount Theatre in Goldsboro on Saturday, Jan. 12 and the Durham Armory on Friday, Jan. 25.