As DNA Technology Advances, What Does It Mean To Be An Unknown Soldier?
The grave of an unknown U.S. service member at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Once-nameless troops are exumed at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu

Corporal Kenneth Reese (left) and Christine Porter were married for only one week before Reese deployed to fight in the Korean War. She never saw her husband again.

The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu

The Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs are digging up hundreds of soldiers from the Korean War as part of a massive identification project. The disinterment operation is taking place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu and is based on recent advances in DNA and forensic technology. 650 Korean War dead will be exhumed.
WUNC Military Reporter Jay Price talks to Frank Stasio about his reporting trip to Honolulu to speak with scientists who are bringing new hope to thousands of aging family members.