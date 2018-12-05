Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

As DNA Technology Advances, What Does It Mean To Be An Unknown Soldier?

1 of 5
The grave of an unknown U.S. service member at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Hundreds of bodies of unknown soldiers will be exumed as part of a mass identification project.
Jay Price
2 of 5
Once-nameless troops are exumed at National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
Jay Price
3 of 5
The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu
Jay Price
4 of 5
Corporal Kenneth Reese (left) and Christine Porter were married for only one week before Reese deployed to fight in the Korean War. She never saw her husband again.
Jay Price
5 of 5
The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu
Jay Price

The Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs are digging up hundreds of soldiers from the Korean War as part of a massive identification project. The disinterment operation is taking place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu and is based on recent advances in DNA and forensic technology. 650 Korean War dead will be exhumed. 

WUNC Military Reporter Jay Price talks to Frank Stasio about his reporting trip to Honolulu to speak with scientists who are bringing new hope to thousands of aging family members.

Tags

The State of ThingsKorean WarVeteransDNADNA TestingThe State of ThingsJay Price
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio