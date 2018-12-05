As DNA Technology Advances, What Does It Mean To Be An Unknown Soldier?

The Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs are digging up hundreds of soldiers from the Korean War as part of a massive identification project. The disinterment operation is taking place at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu and is based on recent advances in DNA and forensic technology. 650 Korean War dead will be exhumed.

WUNC Military Reporter Jay Price talks to Frank Stasio about his reporting trip to Honolulu to speak with scientists who are bringing new hope to thousands of aging family members.