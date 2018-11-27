Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Haitian Immigrants Who Helped Lift An NC Town Face Deportation

Photo of Turkey feathers line the road in front of a 675,000-square-foot Butterball facility where 17 million turkeys are processed each year at world’s largest turkey-processing plant located in Mount Olive NC
Courtesy Michael S. Williamson
/
Washington Post
Turkey feathers line the road in front of a 675,000-square-foot Butterball facility where 17 million turkeys are processed each year at the world's largest turkey-processing plant located in Mount Olive, N.C.

Many North Carolina families spent Thursday circled around a big table and probably a big turkey. Some of these turkeys likely came from Butterball, the largest turkey processing plant in the world located in Mount Olive, North Carolina. The town struggled to get back on track after the recession until an influx of Haitian immigrants moved to the area in 2010 attracted by work at Butterball. 

 

The idea was that even thought these Haitians in the U.S. were here working illegally, there's really no economy for them to go back to in Haiti. It would be even more of a humanitarian crisis if they were sent back.

These 1,500 Haitian immigrants moved to Mount Olive under temporary protected status from the U.S. government after an earthquake in Haiti. In November 2017, the Trump administration moved to end that protected status given to tens of thousands of Haitians.

If they succeed, Haitian immigrants in the country under TPS will be deported next year, which would be a significant blow to the town of Mount Olive. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Damian Paletta, senior economics correspondent with The Washington Post, about his reporting on the Haitian community in Mount Olive.

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
