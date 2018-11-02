Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

BBC Documentary Examines ‘Dark Sides’ Of Voting Access Debate

vote-voting-voting-ballot-box-paper-choice-1444335-pxhere.com_.jpg
pxhere.com
The debate in North Carolina between those worried about voter fraud and others concerned about voter suppression in North Carolina. A new BBC Radio documentary documents the divide.

BBC Radio reporter and producer Giles Edwards first came to North Carolina to look at the politics of voting access in 2014. It was one year after the U.S. Supreme Court had gutted the Voting Rights Act and not long after North Carolina embarked on its own efforts to overhaul voting, including eliminating same-day voter registration and reducing early voting. That legislation was later struck down by the Supreme Court. Through conversations with politicians, activists and experts, Edwards created an audio analysis of the many ways North Carolinians were seeing their voting access change.

Four years later, in the lead up to the 2018 midterms, Edwards returned to the state to interview many of the same people and explore new limitations on voting access and the ongoing debate between Republicans and Democrats over voter fraud and voter suppression.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Edwards about his audio documentary “The Dark Sides Of American Democracy” which airs this week on BBC World Service and is available online.

Tags

The State of ThingsMidterm Elections2018 NC ElectionGerrymanderingVoting LawVoting MapsVoting RightsVoting Rights ActGiles EdwardsBBC
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories