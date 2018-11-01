Texan Musician Tish Hinojosa On Protest Music Now And Then

Tish Hinojosa grew up with her feet in two worlds. Her parents are Mexican immigrants who raised her and 12 siblings in San Antonio, Texas.

The family radio was always tuned to traditional Mexican music, but as a teenager she fell in love with folk. Her first performance gigs featured covers of musicians like Joan Baez and Joni Mitchell, and throughout her nearly two decade-long career, Hinojosa’s style has bridged Tejano, folk, country and border music. She has recorded more than a dozen albums featuring songs in both English and Spanish and built a following around the world. Her 2018 record “West” is full of raw emotion and reflects her many personal and professional transitions in the last few years, including a relocation back to the United States from Germany and re-establishing herself in the Austin music scene.

Hinojosa is in North Carolina to celebrate the launch of the fall 2018 “Music & Protest” issue of “Southern Cultures,” a quarterly journal published by University of North Carolina Press with the Center for the Study of the American South. She will be speaking and performing at the launch event at the Nasher Museum of Art in Durham tonight at 6 p.m.



