Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Link Between Coal Ash And Human Health

A picture of a coal ash pond.
Waterkeeper Alliance
/

How does coal ash impact human health? A new review of existing research shows a link between living close to a coal power plant or coal ash pond and higher risks of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, as well as higher risks of premature mortality, lung cancer, infant mortality, and poor child health. The research does not draw a direct link between these conditions and coal ash. 

Dr. Julia Kravchenko and Dr. Kim Lyerly share their review with host Frank Stasio. Dr. Kravchenko is an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at Duke University. Dr. Lyerly is a professor of surgery, immunology, and pathology and the director of the Environmental Health Scholars Program at Duke.

Stasio also talks to Avner Vengosh about coal ash and how it comes into contact with humans. Vengosh is a professor of water quality and geochemistry at Duke University’s Nicholas School for the Environment.

Richard Kinch joins the conversation as well. He is a former chief of operations involving coal ash at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a member of the advisory board for Duke Energy. Dr. Kravchenko and Dr. Lyerly will be at the 2018 Fall Forum on Health and the Environment at the JB Duke Hotel in Durham on Nov. 1 and 2. 
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJulia KravchenkoKim LyerlyAvner VengoshRichard KinchEnvironmentEnvironment NCCoal AshDuke Energy
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio