Black Women And Breast Cancer: The Trouble With Treatment

photo of a doctor
www.maxpixel.net/Doctor-Medicine-Health-Stetoscope-Medical-563428
/

  Is the high cost of health care keeping black women from following up on breast cancer treatment? A new study in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute reveals black women are less likely to adhere to breast cancer follow-up treatments.

One of the reasons appears to be financial. Stephanie Wheeler, UNC-Chapel Hill professor of health policy and management and lead author of this study, followed almost 1,300 North Carolina women diagnosed with breast cancer between 2008 and 2013. The research revealed that black women were more likely to skip doses or have gaps in taking their medication. The rate of non-adherence for black women was 14 percent compared to white women at 5 percent. Host Frank Stasio talks with Wheeler about her findings and the possible causes. He also talks to medical oncologist Dr. Doris Browne of Browne and Associates. A retired leader from the National Cancer Institute, Browne speaks to the complexities of treating African-American patients.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
