Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Why Is North Carolina’s 2nd District So Competitive?

A photo from the televised debate between Republican incumbent George Holding and Democratic challenger Linda Coleman.
Jeff Tiberii
/
WUNC

The race for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District is one of the most competitive and expensive in the state. As of Oct. 22, more than $2.8 million had been spent on ads for the contest between Wake County Commissioner and Democrat Linda Coleman and Republican incumbent George Holding

Yet in 2016, Holding won his seat by more than 13 percentage points in a district Donald Trump won by 10 points. So, what happened? WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio to analyze the race and share highlights from last night’s debate between the two candidates.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNorth Carolina PoliticsJeff Tiberii2nd Congressional DistrictLinda ColemanGeorge Holding
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories