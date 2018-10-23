Why Is North Carolina’s 2nd District So Competitive?

The race for North Carolina’s 2nd Congressional District is one of the most competitive and expensive in the state. As of Oct. 22, more than $2.8 million had been spent on ads for the contest between Wake County Commissioner and Democrat Linda Coleman and Republican incumbent George Holding.

Yet in 2016, Holding won his seat by more than 13 percentage points in a district Donald Trump won by 10 points. So, what happened? WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio to analyze the race and share highlights from last night’s debate between the two candidates.