The State of Things

Political Junkie: Saudi Journalist Disappearance, Midterm Previews, And More

In this Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, people hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Washington

How will the disappearance of a Saudi journalist and dissident affect the relationship between the United States and oil-rich Saudi Arabia? Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi consulate in Turkey over two weeks ago and hasn’t been seen since. Turkish officials say they have audio and video recordings proving a gruesome death.

Evidence is mounting that the Saudi royal family was involved. Donald Trump mentioned the incident during his “60 Minutes” interview this week.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the interview as well as Trump’s latest attacks on women. In the past week, he has made negative comments about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, former adult film star Stormy Daniels and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA. Rudin also previews the midterm elections.

