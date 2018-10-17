Rapper Oddisee Builds Bridges Between Communities

The rapper Oddisee has made a name for himself around the world producing his own brand of hip-hop. His style ranges from the 2011 album “Rock Creek Park,” which celebrates the genre with nostalgic samples and few words, to his most recent studio album “The Iceberg,” featuring lyrics that chip away at racism, sexism and the systemic forces that divide society.

Oddisee, born Amir Mohammed, grew up in a predominantly black suburb of Washington D.C., in a family that was Christian and Muslim with parents who were African-American and Sudanese. As a child, he was often treated like an outsider, and even today his last name still raises flags for TSA officers at the airport. Oddisee joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how he uses music to navigate the intersection of his many identities. He's in the Triangle as part of Duke Performances' "Building Bridges: Muslims in America" initiative and performs Thursday, Oct. 18 at Motorco Music Hall in Durham.



