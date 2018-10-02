Bringing The World Home To You

Tracking How History Made Room For Trumpism

Scholar Lawrence Grossberg has spent decades documenting the rise of the political right. In his latest book, he places the rise of President Trump within the historical timeline of American conservatism.

“Under The Cover Of Chaos: Trump and the Battle for the American Right” (Pluto Press/ 2018) digs into how the turmoil of the Trump presidency has spurred an “explosion of vital and diverse forms of organizing” on the left, but also how that organizing has bypassed real conversations that acknowledge the core of political disagreements and develop long-term strategy.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Grossberg, a professor of communications and cultural studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about his take on the state of American politics and why he says the U.S. may be heading toward a Robocop-style society.

