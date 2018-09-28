Bluegrass Is In Becky Buller’s DNA

Bluegrass has been a part of Becky Buller’s life since she was five years old. She grew up as the fiddler in her family band in Minnesota, received classical violin lessons and learned about bluegrass fiddling from other musicians at various music festivals.

Today she heads up the Becky Buller Band, and she earned eight nominations for the International Bluegrass Music Association awards. She won two awards last night, for a gospel recorded performance of the year and for recorded event of the year.

Becky Buller joins host Frank Stasio from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh for conversation and live performance. She shares music from her new album Crêpe Paper Heart. Buller performs at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh on Friday, Sept. 28 with the First Ladies of Bluegrass with special guests Rhiannon Giddens and Gillian Welch. She performs in studio with two other members of the Becky Buller band: Ned Luberecki on banjo, guitar, and vocals, and Nate Lee on mandolin and vocals.