The State of Things

Pembroke's Lakota John Wants To Save The Blues

Courtesy Lakota John
Lakota John did not have to wait long to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a touring musician. At just 12 years old he was invited to travel across the country and play his ragtime blues.

But his parents were hesitant. They did not want their young son to tour alone and could not justify paying to fly the family around the world to support him. The answer, they found, was to form a family band to back him up.

Today Lakota John and Kin play blues, gospel, and Native American music. John sees his career as an important way of sharing his Lumbee and Oglala Sioux culture while also preserving the blues.

Lakota John joins host Frank Stasio to discuss his rise in the music world and perform live music from his new solo album "The Winds of Time."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-r_l0-S1fc

NOTE: This program originally aired on January 26, 2018. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
