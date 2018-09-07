Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: Kavanaugh Hearings And The Culture Of Fear In The White House

1 of 2
A woman stands and voices her opposition to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination for Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
2 of 2
After more than an hour of delay over procedural questions, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, waits to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the third day of his confirmation hearing.
J. Scott Applewhite

Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh continue this week, and many have described them as a circus. Angry protesters repeatedly disrupted proceedings and were dragged out of the hearings. And Democrats themselves protested on the first day that they did not have sufficient time to review more than 40,000 pages of documents they received hours before the hearings were set to begin. 

Meanwhile, two new published accounts reveal an unsavory portrait of life inside the Trump White House. Acclaimed journalist Bob Woodward released chapters of his new book “Fear: Trump in the White House,” which describes a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch.

On top of that, The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by a senior Trump administration official who vows to “thwart parts of [Trump’s] agenda”.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the headlines from Washington and continued primary election upsets.  

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinPolitical JunkieBrett KavanaughDonald TrumpConfirmation
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories