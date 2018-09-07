The Political Junkie: Kavanaugh Hearings And The Culture Of Fear In The White House

Senate confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh continue this week, and many have described them as a circus. Angry protesters repeatedly disrupted proceedings and were dragged out of the hearings. And Democrats themselves protested on the first day that they did not have sufficient time to review more than 40,000 pages of documents they received hours before the hearings were set to begin.

Meanwhile, two new published accounts reveal an unsavory portrait of life inside the Trump White House. Acclaimed journalist Bob Woodward released chapters of his new book “Fear: Trump in the White House,” which describes a “nervous breakdown” of the executive branch.

On top of that, The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed by a senior Trump administration official who vows to “thwart parts of [Trump’s] agenda”.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the headlines from Washington and continued primary election upsets.