Deciding Not To Decide On Silent Sam

The Confederate statue Silent Sam, which stood on University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus since 1913, was toppled last week. On Tuesday the UNC Board of Governors held a nearly five-hour meeting, conducted almost exclusively behind closed doors, to decide what to do with the controversial statue.

The resolution it eventually read to the public stated it would entrust the decision about to the Board of Trustees and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt. Folt said all options remained on the table, including repositioning the statue in its original place on campus.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC education reporter Lisa Philip about the university’s decision on the possible final resting place for this divisive statue.



