The State of Things

Deciding Not To Decide On Silent Sam

Elizabeth Baier/WUNC
The Confederate statue Silent Sam, which stood on University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s campus since 1913, was toppled last week. On Tuesday the UNC Board of Governors held a nearly five-hour meeting, conducted almost exclusively behind closed doors, to decide what to do with the controversial statue.

The resolution it eventually read to the public stated it would entrust the decision about to the Board of Trustees and UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt. Folt said all options remained on the table, including repositioning the statue in its original place on campus.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC education reporter Lisa Philip about the university’s decision on the possible final resting place for this divisive statue.

 

The State of ThingsSilent SamUniversity of North CarolinaConfederate MonumentsCarol FoltThe State of Things
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
