The State of Things

Discrimination Complaint Filed Against Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Supporters of the Action4Ashley campaign wore shirts with bold hashtags at a meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board.
Andrew Dye
Reverend Alvin Carlisle speaks at a news meeting for the Action4Ashley campaign and advocates for the construction of an entirely new building.
David Rolfe

A coalition of concerned community members and activists filed a federal discrimination complaint Monday against the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and School System. It alleges that they mishandled concerns about mold and air quality at the elementary school Ashley Academy for Cultural & Global Studies, which serves a predominantly black and Latino population in eastern Winston-Salem.

 

Teachers have been voicing concerns about building issues, and the school board eventually approved $1.2 million in maintenance work for the school. However, according to the complaint, the response was slow and inadequate. The coalition, known as Action4Ashley, is asking the district to build a new facility for the school and provide support for students and teachers who have suffered as a result of the conditions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Michael Bragg, an education reporter for the Winston-Salem Journal, about his reporting on the story and what he learned about teachers’ complaints from emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
