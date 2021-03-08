-
The State Board of Education and State School Superintendent are clashing again over a contract for a K-3 reading diagnostic tool.Superintendent Mark…
A coalition of concerned community members and activists filed a federal discrimination complaint Monday against the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of…
The State Board of Education this week heard a draft report on the State of the Teaching Profession. The annual report details the attrition rates for…
For the first time in three years, researchers will be able to compare how students in North Carolina's voucher program compare to their peers in public…
This week, Cumberland County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school systems passed measures opposing a new law that eliminates teacher tenure and replaces it…
Some teachers and advocates with the N.C. Association of Educators are asking the Durham Board of Education to follow Guilford County's lead and decline…
An annual report shows that more North Carolina teachers left their jobs in 2012-13 than in previous school years.Out of the 95,028 teachers employed,…