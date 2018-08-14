WUNC Youth Reporters Dig Into Voter Engagement, Musical Connections And Finding LGBTQ Role Models

Each summer, teens from diverse backgrounds pitch, report and produce radio stories for the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute.

This year, youth reporters explored topics including youth voter engagement after the Parkland shootings, what it means to find an LGBTQ role model and how music connects different generations of North Carolinians.

Host Frank Stasio speaks about this year’s stories with WUNC Youth Radio Institute mentor Emmanuel Tobe, a rising sophomore at Elon University, and three members of this year’s cohort: Anthony Howard, a rising senior at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, Rajeev Dutta, a rising freshman at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Ambrosia DeConto, a rising senior at Durham School of the Arts.

WUNC Youth Radio Institute hosts a listening party tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at Motorco in Durham.