The State of Things

WUNC Youth Reporters Dig Into Voter Engagement, Musical Connections And Finding LGBTQ Role Models

Jay Price
/
WUNC
The 2018 cohort of youth reporters pose outside of WUNC's downtown Durham studios with lead mentors Kamaya Truitt-Martin and Allison Swaim.

Each summer, teens from diverse backgrounds pitch, report and produce radio stories for the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute

This year, youth reporters explored topics including youth voter engagement after the Parkland shootings, what it means to find an LGBTQ role model and how music connects different generations of North Carolinians.

Host Frank Stasio speaks about this year’s stories with WUNC Youth Radio Institute mentor Emmanuel Tobe, a rising sophomore at Elon University, and three members of this year’s cohort: Anthony Howard, a rising senior at Wakefield High School in Raleigh, Rajeev Dutta, a rising freshman at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Ambrosia DeConto, a rising senior at Durham School of the Arts.

WUNC Youth Radio Institute hosts a listening party tonight, Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at Motorco in Durham.   

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
