Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Lemurs In Danger: Why The Wide-Eyed Primate Is Under Threat

indri_infant_1.jpg
Courtesy of Cathy Williams
/
Duke Lemur Center

The vast majority of lemur species are under threat, according to a new review from a group of international conservationists. The group convened by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature found that of 111 known species and subspecies of lemur, 105 of them, or 95 percent, face a high risk of extinction. 

 
Host Frank Stasio speaks with Cathy Williams, curator of the living animals collection at the Duke Lemur Center and former longtime senior veterinarian for the center, about the many reasons why lemurs are at risk in their native Madagascar, including mining and deforestation. Williams also discusses how saving the primate is dependent on Madagascar’s economic stability. 

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCathy WilliamsLemursDuke Lemur CenterConservationExtinctionEndangered SpeciesDeforestation
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories