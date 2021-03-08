-
Hippocrates, the Greek father of medicine, wrote “all diseases begin in the gut.” He continued the line with the famous advice: “let medicine be thy food…
The Duke Lemur Center announced not one, but two new births of the endangered species.The infants were born January 21 and January 22 and are growing…
The Duke Lemur Center welcomed its first birth of 2019.Named Marie, the infant is a critically endangered Coquerel's sifaka and is important to the center…
Lemurs sit near the base of the primate evolutionary tree. As distant cousins to homosapiens, their behavior, health and evolution may have significant…
The vast majority of lemur species are under threat, according to a new review from a group of international conservationists. The group convened by the…
A baby lemur was born at the Duke Lemur Center that veterinarians have called "extraordinary." "This is not just any baby," said Bobby Schopler, a…
A pair of endangered lemurs has been imported to the U.S. from Madagascar for the first time in two decades.The Duke Lemur Center announced Thursday that…