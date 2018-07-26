Caribbean Cookbook Brings Tropical Flavors to American Tables

Brigid Washington grew up with the Caribbean flavors of her family's native Trinidad. Ginger, coconut, fresh seafood and other ingredients shaped her palate and her experiences in the kitchen.

But food was not an important part of her adult life until, as a dissatisfied writer living in Raleigh, she felt compelled to walk into the kitchen of Bloomsbury Bistro and ask the chef to teach her the culinary arts. That brazen request led to culinary school and a cookbook. “Coconut. Ginger. Shrimp. Rum.: Caribbean Flavors for Every Season” (Skyhorse Publishing/2017) highlights the mainstay flavors of the islands with American fusion twists.

Credit Brigid Washington / Brigid Washington

Guest host Anita Rao talks with Brigid Washington about the food she grew up with and how she brought it out of her memory and into North Carolina kitchens.

Note: This program originally aired on July 27, 2017.