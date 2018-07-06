Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Even Church Girls Get The Blues

Gracie Curran grew up in the church. Her mom was the church choir director and most of the music in their house was gospel. While her friends enjoyed pop sensations like Britney Spears, Curran says she never really connected to popular music until she heard Etta James. James’s voice and lyrics spoke to her.

Perhaps that is why blues journalists have compared Curran to greats like Etta and Aretha. Success was rather unexpected for Curran. Like many aspiring singers, she had a day job and sang on the weekends. Curran never thought it would evolve further. After teaming up with bassist Geoff Murfitt and recording their first record, fate had a different plan for Gracie Curran and what would become the High Falutin’ Band. Their album “Proof of Love” caught the attention of the blues community earning them a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2014 Blues Music Awards and 2014 Blues Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards. The band is currently on a tour of the East Coast and will be performing tonight at 9 p.m. at the Blue Note Grill in Durham. Gracie Curran and the High Falutin’ Band join guest host Anita Rao live in the State of Things studio.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bbijpcVNko
 

