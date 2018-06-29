Bringing The World Home To You

The Political Junkie: Travel Ban, Kennedy Retirement And Progressives In Primaries

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes a selfie with a pedestrian that congratulated her near Rockefeller Center in New York, Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement this week and sparked panic among many Democrats. During his time on the nation’s highest bench, he cast deciding votes on LGBTQ rights, abortion and the death penalty. President Trump has vowed to replace Kennedy’s seat with a more conservative justice.

Meanwhile, progressive candidates are having a big moment in this year’s primary elections. This week 28-year-old Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat out incumbent congressman Joe Crowley in New York's 14th congressional district. What can the Democratic party learn from the upset?

Plus, the Trump travel ban was upheld by the Supreme Court. It is a big political win for the president and his base. How will it impact international relations with the seven countries targeted in the move? Host Frank Stasio speaks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin for the latest in Washington.

